WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Samoa Joe Debuting At The Royal Rumble?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/08/2017 at 11:17 AM

Samoa Joe has been a hot topic as a potential main roster call up this month within WWE. The idea right now is that he will possibly be a surprise entrant in The Rumble, but that could always change.

Joe was said to be recently banged up last month, but it now appears that he is all healed up as he worked last Thursday’s NXT tapings in a dark match. It’s also worth noting that Joe hasn’t been a regular on NXT television and really doesn’t have a storyline on that brand. This is another indication that he will be called up soon.

It’s been rumored for the past several months now that once Joe ends his feud with Nakamura, that he would be headed to the main roster. It’s also said that when he does make his debut, he will most-likely be on the SmackDown brand.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Bullet Club Reunion With Anderson/Gallows/Balor?
  • NXT Star Calls Out Fans That "Hijack" Shows
  • More On WrestleMania Returning To New Orleans
  • Samoa Joe Debuting At The Royal Rumble?
  • Is WWE Still Interested In Rousey?
  • Chris Hero Has First Match Since WWE Return
  • Update On WrestleMania 33 Card Plans
  • Latest Rumored Royal Rumble Matches
  • Several Names Removed From UK Tournament
  • Huge main event set for Monday's RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]