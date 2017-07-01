WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Chris Hero Has First Match Since WWE Return
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/07/2017 at 10:22 AM

After returning to the company at Thursday’s WWE NXT television tapings, Kassius Ohno worked tonight’s WWE NXT Live Event in Largo, FL. Hero defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas in what was said to be a really good match.







