WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Update On WrestleMania 33 Card Plans
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/06/2017 at 04:01 PM

Key changes have been made to the plans for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 33 event, according to the Wrestling Observer.

While it isn’t exactly know what those changes are, it’s being said that The Undertaker is the only “non-regular” who will be wrestling on the show, at least as of right now. Basically, that would rule out Superstars like The Rock, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels or other past WWE Superstars wrestling on the card.

Three of the key matches still remain. Those matches are as followed:

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
* Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
* Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

The WrestleMania card is expected to be finalized internally within two weeks.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Update On WrestleMania 33 Card Plans
  • Latest Rumored Royal Rumble Matches
  • Several Names Removed From UK Tournament
  • Huge main event set for Monday's RAW
  • Benjamin Shoots Down Rumble Return Rumors
  • Breaking news: Chris Hero returns to WWE
  • Another HOF Name Leaked; Ziggler's Heel Turn
  • Update On Possible New Theme For Rollins
  • Three Possible ROH Signings; WWE/China Talent
  • WWE Using TNA Wrestler For UK Tournament
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]