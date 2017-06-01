WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Several Names Removed From UK Tournament
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/06/2017 at 02:07 PM

WWE has removed several names from the upcoming United Kingdom Title tournament that takes place next Saturday and Sunday on the WWE Network. Those names include Tucker, Jack Starz, Chris Tyler, Ringo Ryan and Tiger Ali.

Here is the current line-up with 15 talents:

* Danny Burch
* Mark Andrews
* Roy Johnson
* Dan Moloney
* Joseph Conners
* Tyson T-Bone
* James Drake
* Tyler Bate
* Sam Gradwell
* Jordan Devlin
* Wolfgang
* Pete Dunne
* HC Dyer
* Trent Seven
* Saxon Huxley

