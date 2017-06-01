WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Huge main event set for Monday's RAW
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/06/2017 at 01:02 PM

WWE announced that U.S. Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against both Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicapped match on RAW this Monday. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker are also scheduled to make appearances on this show.









