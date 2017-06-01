WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Benjamin Shoots Down Rumble Return Rumors
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/06/2017 at 10:30 AM

There has been speculation about Shelton Benjamin making his return to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble. Benjamin went on Twitter and said that he won't be recovered in time from his injury to make an appearance. Here is what he wrote:




A fan brought up that Benjamin could be saying this to throw fans off and Benjamin responded with the following:










