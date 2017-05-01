WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Another HOF Name Leaked; Ziggler's Heel Turn
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/05/2017 at 04:32 PM

- According to PWInsider.com, "Ravishing" Rick Rude is another expected that is expected to be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. Earlier this week, it was reported that Diamond Dallas Page would be inducted.

- On his official website JRsBarBQ.com, Jim Ross commented on the Dolph Ziggler heel turn:

"Dolph Ziggler carrying the rapidly improving Baron Corbin to what was arguably Corbin’s best WWE TV bout to date. If Ziggler becoming a TV villain gets Dolph moved up in the cards and more exposure then it is a great move as the talented athlete is a natural, antagonist."

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Another HOF Name Leaked; Ziggler's Heel Turn
  • Update On Possible New Theme For Rollins
  • Three Possible ROH Signings; WWE/China Talent
  • WWE Using TNA Wrestler For UK Tournament
  • Goldberg Working The Fastlane PPV?
  • Latest On Chris Jericho's WWE Status
  • Latest On Potential Renee Young Match
  • Ex-WWE Announcer Joining UFC
  • WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/3/17
  • Fan Forced By WWE To Change Seat At RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]