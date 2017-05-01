WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE Using TNA Wrestler For UK Tournament
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/05/2017 at 10:40 AM

WWE has announced that TNA Wrestler Mark Andrews is competing in the upcoming tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion. The tournament will take place on January 14th and 15th.

There will be 2 alternates and 16 tournament participants. The single-elimination tournament will air on the WWE Network.




The competitors in the tournament are Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Wolfgang, Tyson T-Bone, Tucker, Jordan Devlin, Roy Johnson, Joseph Conners, HC Dyer, Jack Starz, Sam Gradwell, James Drake, Dan Moloney, Chris Tyler, Saxon Huxley, Ringo Ryan and Tiger Ali.

