  Goldberg Working The Fastlane PPV?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/05/2017 at 10:33 AM

We previously reported that prior to his match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, Bill Goldberg signed with the company to work through WrestleMania.

Since then, Goldberg has been announced to work the first RAW of 2017 on January 2nd from Tampa. The company has also added Goldberg to the January 23 RAW event from Cleveland at The Q Arena.

Regarding how many dates Goldberg signed for, we have been informed that he has signed for thirteen appearances with the company heading into WrestleMania season. Those appearances include three matches as well – one being the Rumble Battle Royal and a rematch against Brock Lesnar that is rumored for WrestleMania 33.

In an updated to our earlier report, We can now confirm that his third match will be at the WWE Fastlane event, which takes place on March 5th in Milwaukee. Goldberg is expected to be used heavily on RAW until WrestleMania 33. The belief is that Mania’ will be his final match before he rides off into the sunset.

