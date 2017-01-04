WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Latest On Chris Jericho's WWE Status
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/04/2017 at 11:25 PM

We previously reported that Chris Jericho is on a month-to-month deal with WWE and would be leaving once it was time to go back and start working on his new album. It was noted that Jericho may or may not be working the upcoming WrestleMania 33 event, however those plans may have changed considering his status with the company.

Jericho noted on Instagram that he has already started working on the new album for his band fozzy. Jericho wrote, “On the way to #Atlanta to start work on the new @fozzyrock album! @therealspeewee is a great #personalassistant so far… #madecoffee #gotupintime #thatsaboutit @officialrichward”.




It’s very possible that Jericho works on his off days and works a lighter schedule to complete the album until his rumored match with Owens wraps up at WrestleMania. One way or another, he will be taking time off to promote the album, presumably after WrestleMania.

    		•  


    		 
     
