WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest On Potential Renee Young Match
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/04/2017 at 06:30 PM

We reported last month that Renee Young appeared on Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast and was asked if she was willing to step inside of a squared circle to wrestle in WWE. Renee said that you have to be prepared for anything in WWE. She said that if Vince McMahon called her and told her that she would be in an eight-man woman tag team match, then she would be open to the idea but noted that she has not trained to be a pro wrestler.

While Renee has been playing an active-role in the on-going storyline with The Miz, Maryse and Dean Ambrose, we have been told that there are current no plans for her to wrestle a match. Things however could always change.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Latest On Chris Jericho's WWE Status
  • Latest On Potential Renee Young Match
  • Ex-WWE Announcer Joining UFC
  • WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/3/17
  • Fan Forced By WWE To Change Seat At RAW
  • First 2017 WWE HOF Name Leaked
  • Case Against Jimmy Snuka Dismissed
  • Kenny Omega On Why He Hasn't Joined WWE
  • Why WWE Has Planned For Bayley
  • Ex-TNA Knockout Backstage At RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]