  WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/3/17
01/03/2017

- Smackdown opened with a promo from The Miz and Maryse. Miz wanted Renee Young to come out and apologize to him. Dean Ambrose came out instead and was slapped by Maryse. Miz and Maryse took off and Ambrose said that Maryse hits harder than Miz.

- Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler. Corbin kicked out of the Zig Zag and won with the End of Days. Corbin grabbed a chair to use on Ziggler and Kalisto made the save. Ziggler the superkicked Kalisto and screamed, "I don't need anyone!"

- Backstage, James Ellsworth talked to Carmella and kept mixing up his words. Ellsowrth gave her his t-shirt off his back as a gift.

- Backstage, Apollo Crews confronted Dolph Ziggler about attacking Kalisto and Ziggler attacked Crews.

- Becky Lynch vs. La Luchadora. La Luchadora went under the ring and came out on the other side to attack Becky. Becky ended up winning the match and unmasked La Luchadora as Alexa Bliss. However, a 2nd La Luchadora appeared from under the ring and attacked Becky. The two laid out Becky.

- The contract signing for AJ Styles vs. John Cena took place. AJ complained about Cena getting a title shot right away after being gone for several months. Bryan said that Smackdown beat RAW ratings for the first time because of Cena/AJ and he wants to keep the momentum going by having the biggest match possible. AJ said the tide has turned and Cena needs to win to prove he (Cena) still belongs in WWE. AJ said Smackdown beat RAW because of him and told Cena "we can do it without you." AJ said Cena was telling the truth about The Rock and Cena is the same as Rock now. AJ called Cena a has-been. Cena said AJ made the biggest mistake of his life by pissing him off. Cena said he's lost respect for AJ and called AJ a "punk little bitch." Cena said he has more passion than AJ. Cena said AJ can bring his A-game but Cena is still going to kick AJ's ass and take the WWE title. Baron Corbin came out and said he's entering the Royal Rumble and will win the WWE title at Wrestlemania. AJ took the opportunity to blindside Cena.

- Backstage, Maryse slapped Renee Young.

- Carmella vs. Aliyah from NXT who was making her main roster debut. James Ellsworth was at ringside. Ellsworth's distraction helped Carmella get the win.

- American Alpha vs. Breezango. AA won a very short match. After the match, the Wyatt Family cut a promo and said they will be reclaiming the tag team titles next week.

- Nikki Bella and Natalya had an in-ring confrontation. Nikki said Natalya has done nothing but live off her family's legacy, pointing out her music and using the sharpshooter. Natalya showed a picture of Nikki with Bret and wonders what Nikki did to get that picture taken. Natalya said she is better than Bret ever was. Natalya also said that Nikki has used her looks to get ahead and her beauty will fade. Natalya said John Cena will leave Nikki and Nikki will be all alone. Nikki punched out Natalya and left.

- The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose for the IC Title. The two brawled on the outside and Maryse distracted Ambrose which allowed Miz to gain the advantage. Maryse slapped Ambrose and the referee almost called for the bell and Ambrose convinced the ref to kick out Maryse. Miz used the belt while the referee was distracted but Ambrose kicked out. Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds on Miz to capture the IC Title.







