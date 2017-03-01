WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Fan Forced By WWE To Change Seat At RAW
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/03/2017 at 07:40 PM

As seen on Monday’s episode of RAW, there was a fan that was dressed up as Hulk Hogan sitting at ringside, which you can see here:




WWE officials had the man moved from where he was sitting and after that fans started chanting “Hogan.” The fan is known as Tye Dye Guy and has been seen at WWE events for many years.

Hogan responded to the fan who was moved and wrote the following:




RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/3/17
  • Fan Forced By WWE To Change Seat At RAW
  • First 2017 WWE HOF Name Leaked
  • Case Against Jimmy Snuka Dismissed
  • Kenny Omega On Why He Hasn't Joined WWE
  • Why WWE Has Planned For Bayley
  • Ex-TNA Knockout Backstage At RAW
  • New Names Set For Royal Rumble Match
  • WWE RAW results for 1/2/17
  • News Regarding Paige Being Backstage At RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]