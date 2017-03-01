WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Kenny Omega On Why He Hasn't Joined WWE
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/03/2017 at 12:58 PM

While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega talked about being outspoken and possibly going to WWE.

Omega says sometimes he feels like there is no hope as there are guys that get good real quick and they will stay that way as they’re happy to have a job and they’re scared to lose that job on top of it. Omega believes that that wrestlers are afraid to stand out and make history because they want to be a normal wrestler collecting a paycheck then telling their friends that they’re a WWE Superstar.

“For me, that’s the worst s— ever. I would rather be the legend that never stepped foot in WWE but was better than every single one of them and did something that none of those guys could do in their prime or could ever do if they left WWE and tried.”

