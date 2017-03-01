Why WWE Has Planned For Bayley

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/03/2017

As seen on Monday’s episode of RAW, Bayley defeated Nia Jax to earn a shot at Charlotte Flair’s RAW Women’s Championship at the January 29th WWE Royal Rumble event.

In regards to the angle WWE did with Bayley and Stephanie McMahon Monday night, Dave Meltzer claimed on Wrestling Observer Radio that this is basically a repeat of the WrestleMania XXX storyline with Daniel Bryan.

The plan is for Bayley to win the RAW Women’s Title, presumably at WrestleMania. There is no indication on exactly what WWE has planned for the finish at the Royal Rumble but it’s believed Bayley won’t win the title on her first shot.

