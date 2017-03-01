Ex-TNA Knockout Backstage At RAW

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/03/2017 at 11:18 AM

Former TNA Knockout Trinidad was backstage at RAW in Tampa, Florida Monday night.

We have been told that she was just visiting as she lives in the area with her boyfriend Austin Aries, who does commentary for the Cruiserweight division on RAW and 205 Live. Previously Trinidad has been used as one of Adam Rose’s Rosebud’s a handful of times as well as an enhancement talent in NXT last year against Asuka.

