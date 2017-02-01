WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE RAW results for 1/2/17
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/02/2017 at 07:57 PM

- RAW opened with a Mick Foley promo. Foley was sporting a short haircut and noted that he had the name of the city written on his hand so he'd never forget where he was again. The shark cage was on the ramp and Kevin Owens/Chris Jericho came out to confront Foley. Owens and Jericho made fun of Foley's haircut and talked about how Foley is abusing his power. Foley announced that tonight will be the first edition of "The Kevin Owens Show" with special guest Goldberg. Stephanie McMahon came out and said Roman Reigns will be defending the U.S. Title against Chris Jericho. If Reigns is DQ'd or counted out, he loses the title. She also made Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins with the loser of the match being banned from ringside during Reigns vs. Jericho.

- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins. Owens used the ring bell on Rollins and got DQ'd.

- Cesaro vs. Karl Anderson. Sheamus was on the commentary but came down to the ring to help his partner. Sheamus knocked Gallows off the apron, but in the process, Gallows grabbed the ropes which caused Cesaro to lose his balance. Anderson took advantage of the situation and got the pinfall victory.

- Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman in a last man standing match. Zayn used a kendo stick but the offense didn't last for long. Strowman dominated the match and the fight went into the backstage area. Zayn used a chair on Strowman but the comeback was brief. The two ended up on the stage. Zayn and Strowman both went off the stage through tables. Both got up and Zayn kept using the chair. Strowman powerslammed Zayn on the floor twice to win the match. Zayn was put on a stretcher but Strowman knocked it over.

- Backstage, Jack Gallagher interacted with The New Day by playing with umbrellas.

- The New Day came out and announced that they would be in the Royal Rumble. Titus O'Neil copied Big E's intro and came out to confront the group. Titus applied to be the 4th member of the group. Xavier made fun of Titus and Xavier challenged Titus to a match. Titus punched Xavier and left the ring. Titus accepted the challenge.

- Xavier Woods defeated Titus O'Neil.

- Backstage, Bayley met with Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie said Bayley was just "ordinary" but did agree to give Bayley a chance. Stephanie made Bayley vs. Nia Jax in a #1 contender's match with the winner facing Charlotte at the Royal Rumble PPV.

- Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak. With a distraction from Tony Nese, Gulak won with a rollup and grabbing the tights.

- Roman Reigns vs. Chris Jericho for the U.S. Title. Reigns nearly got counted out at one point. Jericho tried the Eddie Guerrero trick with the title belt to get Reigns DQ'd. Reigns kicked out of the codebreaker. Jericho ended up hitting the exposed turnbuckle and Reigns won with the spear.

- Brian Kendrick vs. TJ Perkins. Kendrick tapped out to the knee bar.

- Big Cass vs. Rusev/Jinder Mahal. It was a handicapped match since Enzo was still in a wheelchair. The numbers game was too much for Cass and Rusev won with a superkick.

- Bayley vs. Nia Jax. Charlotte was on commentary. Bayley beat Nia with a top rope Bayley to Belly thanks to a distraction from Sasha Banks.

- The show ended with "The Kevin Owens Show" segment with special guest Goldberg. Jericho put Tampa Bay on the list for chanting Goldberg's name. Jericho announced himself for the Royal Rumble and Kevin Owens wasn't pleased. Owens said he doesn't want to fight Jericho and then Goldberg came out. Goldberg got in Kevin Owens' face and Paul Heyman came out. Roman Reigns came out and had a staredown with Goldberg. Strowman came out and said he's winning the Rumble match. Strowman then got hit with a double spear by Goldberg and Reigns.







