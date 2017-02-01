WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  News Regarding Paige Being Backstage At RAW
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/02/2017 at 05:22 PM

We reported earlier today that Paige was backstage at tonight’s RAW in Tampa, FL. We have been told that she will not be appearing on television tonight, and is already gone from the arena.

The reason Paige came to the site of RAW today was to meet with WWE officials in regards to her neck injury. We noted this morning that Paige has not been cleared to wrestle after having the surgery back in October. No Total Divas material was filmed while she was backstage.

Paige was dropped off at the arena with boyfriend Alberto Del Rio. The two signed autographs before leaving together.




