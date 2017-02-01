WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Del Rio Gives Paige Engagement Ring
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/02/2017 at 01:38 PM

We noted several months back that Paige asked Alberto Del Rio to marry her. Well, it now looks like he has done the same, as Paige posted this photo of her new ring on Twitter today:



Speaking of Paige, she is reportedly backstage at tonight's RAW according to PWInsider.com.

