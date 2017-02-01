WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest On Batista's WWE Status
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/02/2017 at 12:00 PM

The belief is that Batista is likely done with WWE and there are no plans for a retirement match like he talked about wanting in interviews last year.

The last plans we heard about the company wanting to work with was Batista was last year for WrestleMania 32, however he turned down the offer. It was said that the company wanted him to work the legends segment that featured Steve Austin, Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels.

It’s safe to say that Batista doesn’t exactly need the WWE right now anyways, despite the company open to working with big stars – such as The Rock – on the biggest stages, as both sides receive great promotion.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE RAW results for 1/2/17
  • News Regarding Paige Being Backstage At RAW
  • Del Rio Gives Paige Engagement Ring
  • Latest On Batista's WWE Status
  • Bischoff Comments On WWE's New Brand Split
  • More On HBK/Taker Appearing At RAW
  • WrestleMania 34 Location Revealed
  • Latest Indy Star That WWE Might Sign
  • Ex-WCW Star On Why Hogan Shouldn't Return
  • Kurt Angle Lying About WWE Comeback?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]