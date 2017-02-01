WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > More On HBK/Taker Appearing At RAW
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/02/2017 at 10:02 AM

WWE officials have confirmed to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that both The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will be appearing on RAW on 1/9 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Both legends are being advertised locally to appear on the show. This expected to build something for the Royal Rumble three weeks later in San Antonio, Texas.

Undertaker was largely expected on the show in some form, perhaps in the Royal Rumble Match itself. As of a few days ago, his destination for WrestleMania was a match with John Cena. Vince McMahon was not 100 percent with that match, but leaning in that direction.

Meltzer expects Michaels to appear at the Royal Rumble in some form since the event is being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Michaels is the biggest wrestling star who is a native of San Antonio and is currently working for WWE as a coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It is unclear what role Michaels will play in the show. Michaels retired in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania and has insisted for years that he wouldn’t wrestle in another match. However, there are a number of different roles he could do if he’s not wrestling, such as being a referee or endorsing someone. AJ Styles had said that he would have liked to face Michaels, but with Cena earmarked for that match, that doesn’t appear likely.

As previously reported, WrestleMania 34 is expected to be taking place in New Orleans and that could also be tied in with Undertaker and Michaels appearing on RAW.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • News Regarding Paige Being Backstage At RAW
  • Del Rio Gives Paige Engagement Ring
  • Latest On Batista's WWE Status
  • Bischoff Comments On WWE's New Brand Split
  • More On HBK/Taker Appearing At RAW
  • WrestleMania 34 Location Revealed
  • Latest Indy Star That WWE Might Sign
  • Ex-WCW Star On Why Hogan Shouldn't Return
  • Kurt Angle Lying About WWE Comeback?
  • Speculation About JR Doing UFC Announcing
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]