  WrestleMania 34 Location Revealed
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/01/2017 at 10:58 PM

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that WrestleMania 34 will take place in New Orleans. New Orleans is no stranger to holding the biggest WWE event of the year, as it was last held there back in 2014 for WrestleMania 30.

While the exact date for the event is not known, WWE is expected to make the huge announcement soon. It’s worth noting that Monday Night RAW is in New Orleans on January 9th and Shawn Michaels/Taker are advertised for the show. This could be when they make the announcement.







