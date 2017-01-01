Latest Indy Star That WWE Might Sign

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


01/01/2017

WWE is apparently shown more interest in possibly bringing in Matt Riddle to the company.

The company has been more open to the idea recently than they have in the past. Right now Riddle is under contract with EVOLVE, but that doesn’t really mean much as EVOLVE’s policy is always release a guy if WWE wants them.

We can confirm that no official offer has been made, however the belief is that it’s inevitable than he’ll be in WWE and probably a major star, at some point.

