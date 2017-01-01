WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Ex-WCW Star On Why Hogan Shouldn't Return
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/01/2017 at 11:18 AM

Kevin Sullivan doesn’t believe that Hulk Hogan should be brought back to the company.

While speaking on the MSL & Sullivan podcast, Sullivan stated that he doesn’t care what Hogan says publicly because he knows him very well and claimed that Hogan had used racial slurs in the past. “If they do bring him back, I think somebody is going to bring it up and say that wasn’t the only time he used it, come on.”

Sullivan brought up the fact that WWE is a publicly traded company and that Linda McMahon is going to be the head of the Small Business Administration. “I think it would hurt her and Vince being the great family man that he is, he isn’t going to take a chance for another mistake with Hulk right now.”

