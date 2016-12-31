WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Kurt Angle Lying About WWE Comeback?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/31/2016 at 06:26 PM

We reported a few days back via Wrestling Observer that Kurt Angle has been telling promoters that he is no longer taking indie dates after he wrestles Alberto Del Rio and Cody Rhodes because he is headed back to WWE in April.

As of this writing, there is currently no plans for the former WWE Superstar to actually return to the company despite what he’s saying. Angle has played this card in the past before, where he would tease and say that he’s going back to the company and nothing really ever ends up happening. The only difference between this time around is that he is no longer under a contract with an indie promotion.

There is always the possibly that WWE does decide to use him in the future, however as of right now there are no plans on the table.

