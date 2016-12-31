WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Speculation About JR Doing UFC Announcing
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/31/2016 at 02:44 PM

Since the announcement that Mike Goldberg and UFC parting ways was made public, there has been a lot of speculation on who will be his replacement. One former WWE ring announcer that can be ruled out as a possibly is Jim Ross.

Dave Meltzer confirmed on today’s installment of Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE ring announcer Jim Ross would not be heading to UFC as his replacement. When asked on Twitter about the rumors, Meltzer responded with, "short answer is no."

Goldberg has been calling UFC fights since UFC 15.5: Ultimate Japan, which took place in December of 1997. Friday’s UFC207 was his last appearance with the company.

