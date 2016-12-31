WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > News Regarding The Goldberg/Lesnar Build
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/31/2016 at 10:23 AM

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are both being advertised locally for the January 16th RAW event from Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In regards to scheduling for the build between Lesnar and Bill Goldberg for the Royal Rumble match, Goldberg is scheduled for Monday’s RAW in Tampa and the go-home RAW from Cleveland on January 23rd.

As of this writing, Lesnar is only being advertised for the January 16th RAW from Arkansas. Unless plans change, Goldberg and Lesnar won’t meet again until the 30-man Royal Rumble match in San Antonio next month.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • News Regarding The Goldberg/Lesnar Build
  • Wrestling world reacts to Rousey's UFC loss
  • Two Major Names Scheduled For Upcoming RAW
  • Finn Balor Teases Royal Rumble Appearance
  • WWE.com's Top 25 Matches Of 2016
  • 205 Live Star Stuck With Medical Bills
  • Cena Takes An Online Shot At Roman Reigns
  • Injury Scare At WWE Live Event
  • Speculation About AJ Styles' WM 33 Opponent
  • Rumor Killer Regarding Elimination Chamber
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]