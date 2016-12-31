Wrestling world reacts to Rousey's UFC loss

This is hard to digest. I don't want any athlete or human being have that look in their eye. She wanted no part of the octagon. Period. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) December 31, 2016

She's done. No one could get her competitive again. She's lost too much heart/confidence. Once its gone...its gone. https://t.co/rEKzL1mN0y — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 31, 2016

Though tough to watch it doesnt take away from @RondaRousey revolutionizing women in sports. A career only many could dream of. #UFC207 @ufc — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) December 31, 2016

No prob @RondaRousey , come on over to the dark side! #WrestleMania33 — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 31, 2016