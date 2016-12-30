Two Major Names Scheduled For Upcoming RAW

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/30/2016 at 11:53 PM

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels have been both announced for the January 9th RAW event from New Orleans on WWE's official Facebook page.

Michaels is advertised for a “special appearance” while this is being billed as Taker’s return to RAW



