WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Finn Balor Teases Royal Rumble Appearance
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/30/2016 at 06:22 PM

While it’s been mentioned in multiple interviews with Finn Balor that he’s not expected back until WrestleMania, he teased on Instagram about being the 30th entrant in the 30-Man Battle Royal event at The Royal Rumble.

Balor wrote, “finnbalor It’s December 30 #30”, which got a lot of fans on Instagram speculating that the hastag 30 indicates he’s the 30th entrant in the match.

It's December 30 #30

A photo posted by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on




It’s very possible that Balor is only trolling fans, however it’s worth noting that the initial plans prior to Balor’s surgery would be at The Rumble. After doctors performed the surgery on Balor’s shoulder and found additional broken bones, his timetable for his potential return date was pushed back.

Guess we will have to wait until The Rumble to find out….

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Two Major Names Scheduled For Upcoming RAW
  • Finn Balor Teases Royal Rumble Appearance
  • WWE.com's Top 25 Matches Of 2016
  • 205 Live Star Stuck With Medical Bills
  • Cena Takes An Online Shot At Roman Reigns
  • Injury Scare At WWE Live Event
  • Speculation About AJ Styles' WM 33 Opponent
  • Rumor Killer Regarding Elimination Chamber
  • The Latest On Chris Hero And WWE
  • AJ Styles Staying WWE Champion Past Rumble?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]