  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE.com's Top 25 Matches Of 2016

  WWE.com's Top 25 Matches Of 2016
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/30/2016 at 05:18 PM

WWE.com has released a list that ranks the top 25 matches that took place this year. The Revival vs. #DIY at NXT Takeover: Toronto in November topped the list. You can check out the list and Scott Dawson's reaction below...

25 . Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose — WWE Championship Match (WWE Roadblock)

24 . Team Raw (Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman) vs. Team SmackDown LIVE (AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Shane McMahon, Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton) — 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Men’s Elimination Match (Survivor Series)

23 . The New Day vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson — Raw Tag Team Championship Match (Raw, Sept. 26)

22 . Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Alberto Del Rio — Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank)

21 . Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (Fastlane)

20 . Asuka vs. Bayley — NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II)

19 . The New Day vs. Y2AJ — WWE Tag Team Championship Match (Raw, March 7)

18 . Dolph Ziggler vs. Triple H (Raw, March 14)

17 . Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins — WWE Championship Match (Money in the Bank)

16 . The Miz vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens — Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship Match (Extreme Rules)

15 . Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair — Hell in a Cell Raw Women’s Championship Match (Hell in a Cell)

14 . Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins — WWE Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)

13 . The Revival vs. American Alpha — NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

12 . Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles — Extreme Rules WWE Championship Match (Extreme Rules)

11 . Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Cruiserweight Classic, Aug. 3)

10 . The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler — Title vs. Career Intercontinental Championship Match (No Mercy)

9 . John Cena vs. AJ Styles (SummerSlam)

8 . Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — Triple Threat WWE Women’s Championship Match (WrestleMania 32)

7 . Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – No Disqualification WWE Universal Title Match (Raw, Nov. 21)

6 . AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. John Cena — Triple Threat WWE Championship Match (No Mercy)

5 . Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander (Cruiserweight Classic; Aug. 10)

4 . Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Battleground)

3 . Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks — WWE Women’s Championship Match (Raw; July 25)

2 . Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

1 . The Revival vs. #DIY — 2-out-of-3-Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)










