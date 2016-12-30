WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > 205 Live Star Stuck With Medical Bills
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/30/2016 at 01:57 PM

As previously reported, John Yurnet was injured during his match against Mustafa Ali on this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live. Yurnet blew out his knee during the match and could not do much after he was injured. It was obvious that he was in pain but he convinced the referee to let him keep wrestling.

WWE isn’t helping him with the medical expenses even though he suffered the injury on their show. This has prompted a friend of Yurnet to open a GoFundMe account to help raise $10,000 to cover the cost of getting his knee fixed.

The reason WWE is not covering the medical bills is because Yurnet is not under contract with the company. WWE only handles in-ring injuries for wrestlers under contract to them.

