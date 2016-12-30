Injury Scare At WWE Live Event

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/30/2016

Bo Dallas had an injury scare at Thursday’s WWE Live Event in Boston.

Dallas teamed with The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal and Titus O’Neil to take on the team of Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara, Darren Young and Curtis Axel. The match quickly ended as Truth pinned Dallas and the referee threw up the dreaded “X” symbol after talking with Dallas.

Moments afterwards, the referee gave a thumbs up to the back and Truth’s music played. Bo then recovered and cut a promo, which led to an open challenge. Big Show answered that challenge and knocked Dallas down with a knockout punch. It appears Bo is alright as he left on his own.

