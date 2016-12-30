WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Speculation About AJ Styles' WM 33 Opponent
With WrestleMania 33 season just around the corner, several matches for the biggest show of the year are starting to take shape. We previously reported that Styles’ is expected to drop the WWE World Title to either Cena or The Undertaker at the Royal Rumble or shortly after. That would take Styles out of the Title picture heading into the event.

It’s being speculated that if Randy Orton finishes up his program with The Wyatt Family at The Royal Rumble, that he would be a top contender at WrestleMania to face AJ Styles. This match was rumored to take place a few months back, but WWE changed their direction with Orton and paired him the Wyatt Family instead.

Another possibility for Styles’ opponent could be Samoa Joe, but that’s a long shot considering he has’t even arrived to he main roster yet. More details should be known about Styles’ opponent after The Royal Rumble.

