  NoDQ.com > WWE > Rumor Killer Regarding Elimination Chamber
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/30/2016 at 11:03 AM

Over the weekend there was a graphic on social media going around for the 2017 Elimination Chamber that advertised John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the WWE World Title in a 2 out of 3 Falls match.




We have been told that this photo is a fake and was made by a fan.

