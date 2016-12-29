WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > AJ Styles Staying WWE Champion Past Rumble?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/29/2016 at 01:46 PM

While the "card subject to change" rule should be made aware, it's interesting to note that AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose for the WWE Title is currently being advertised for a WWE live event after the Royal Rumble PPV.



RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • AJ Styles Staying WWE Champion Past Rumble?
  • 2017 MITB; Angle Returning To WWE In April?
  • Smackdown Defeats RAW; Update On Foley
  • Backstage News On WrestleMania 33 Card
  • WWE HOFer Trashes RAW Segment
  • Ricochet Comments On Potentially Joining WWE
  • Heath Slater Fine Despite Injury Scare
  • Another Sign Hogan Might Be Returning Soon
  • WWE RAW viewership for 12/26/16
  • The Big Show NOT Dead
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]