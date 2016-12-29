WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > 2017 MITB; Angle Returning To WWE In April?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/29/2016 at 11:06 AM

- Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Kurt Angle has been telling promoters that he is going back to WWE in April. Angle is telling promoters that he is no longer taking indie dates after he wrestles Alberto Del Rio and Cody Rhodes. Meltzer notes that this isn't the first time this has been said and to take it for what it's worth. WWE has previously denied reports of Angle coming back to the company.

While WWE and Vince McMahon in particular have been against the idea of Angle coming back, WWE did bring back guys like the Ultimate Warrior and Bill Goldberg. Despite the company's concerns about Angle's health, it's still possible WWE could work out a deal with Angle having a part time schedule like Brock Lesnar. There's also the idea of Angle being part of the WWE video game and going into the Hall of Fame.

- The 2017 WWE Money in the Bank PPV will take place on June 18 at the Scottrade center in St. Louis. At this point, the event is scheduled to be a SmackDown branded PPV.

