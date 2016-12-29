Backstage News On WrestleMania 33 Card

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


When it comes to the WrestleMania 33 card, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the following three matches are currently locked in:

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

John Cena vs. The Undertaker (possibly WWE Title vs. career) has been heavily rumored but Meltzer reports that Vince McMahon has not made a final decision regarding that match taking place. According to Meltzer, WWE is considering doing Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns with the idea that it builds towards the future (Reigns) while a match with Cena doesn't. Another factor in the decision making is that this could be Undertaker's last match. It's believed that if Cena and/or Reigns leave the Royal Rumble as champions, Undertaker will probably challenge one of them.

