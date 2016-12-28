WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE HOFer Trashes RAW Segment
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/28/2016 at 11:11 PM

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following on his Facebook page:

COMEDY AND DEATH

Last Monday night, December 26th, I took a break from painting nand watched a little TV. RAW came up so I stopped to see what was happening. The backstage segment with Goldust, R-Truth, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Bayley had just started. Bayley, with all of the working emotion she could pull up was giving Goldust a Dusty Rhodes-themed stuffed animal. Telling Goldust how much she LOVED Dusty. The American Dream’s son Goldust, tried to get a few sniffles going while clutching the stuffed doll. Gallows and Anderson burst into the scene and one of them grabs the doll. I honestly don’t know who is Anderson and who is Gallows, that is how impressed I am with them, nothing personal, I am just not impressed enough with them to know who is who. One of them then proceeds to rip the head off the Dusty Rhodes stuffed doll and they both start laughing and walk off the set. Very funny to be making a joke off a dead WWE icon, The American Dream, who had more charisma than the entire WWE roster put together.

Cody Rhodes tweeted that “He was not gonna say something mean or blow a whistle” about this segment. He wont, but I will. It made me totally nauseated and was the ultimate in disrespect to the man, not only to one of the greatest performers ever in the business of pro wrestling. I also think that the writer who came up with this disrespectful segment is a total piece of shit and should be fired for getting away with having the WWE air this disgusting segment. How low will the WWE continue to go is the question? I personally don’t want to see.

RIP Dusty who passed away on June 11, 2015.

Superstar Billy Graham









Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE HOFer Trashes RAW Segment
  • Ricochet Comments On Potentially Joining WWE
  • Heath Slater Fine Despite Injury Scare
  • Another Sign Hogan Might Be Returning Soon
  • WWE RAW viewership for 12/26/16
  • The Big Show NOT Dead
  • Mick Foley Issues Statement About His Hip Surgery
  • Latest Regarding Paige And WWE
  • Paige's Latest Love Letter To Del Rio
  • JR Comments On Rhodes Teddy Bear Segment
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]