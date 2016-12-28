Latest Regarding Paige And WWE

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/28/2016 at 11:31 AM

The belief is that Paige may not be planning to return to the road with WWE anytime soon.

Paige’s WWE Wellness Policy suspension ended earlier this month and while she can’t wrestle due to the neck surgery she had in October, there’s been speculation on WWE bringing her back to the road for Total Divas filming or non-wrestling appearances.

Responding to a photo of Brie Bella’s baby bump, Paige mentioned that she hopes to see the girls at Alberto Del Rio’s restaurant in San Antonio, Texas during Royal Rumble.










