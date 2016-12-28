JR Comments On Rhodes Teddy Bear Segment

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/28/2016 at 10:09 AM

Jim Ross recently updated his blog and gave his thoughts on the Dusty Rhodes teddy bear segment from this week's RAW:

“Cody Rhodes is upset that WWE used his late father's TV persona re: polka dots in a 'skit' on RAW. For any of us to judge this is unwise because Dusty Rhodes was not our father plus many don't know that the polka dots were not something of which Dream liked being reminded. At the end of the day, most fans will likely and quickly forget the material that has caused his negative feeling.”

JR also gave his thoughts on Braun Strowman's push:

“As I've touted here and on the Ross Report podcast, WWE is onto something positive with the deliberate build for Strowman. He's an athletic big man who has the 'other gear' which is invaluable but Braun cannot be put into situations where he has to go into full, sell mode over any extended length of time. Registering, yes, but full sale mode on TV at this time isn't wise until the huge athlete evolves his selling skill set a bit more.”

    Latest WWE
