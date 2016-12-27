WWE Smackdown results for 12/27/16

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


12/27/2016

- The show opened with the return of John Cena. Cena put over the atmosphere of the Allstate Arena. Cena hyped up the WWE Title match. Cena asked "What the hell am I doing here?" and the crowd chanted Undertaker. Cena said 2016 wasn't exactly a super year for "super Cena" but he's not done and he's sick of the New Era BS. Cena then challenged the winner of the WWE Title match for the Royal Rumble.

- Wyatt Family vs. American Alpha vs. Beauty and the Man Beast vs. The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles. BATMB were eliminated first by The Usos. Usos were eliminated next by American Alpha. Orton ended up getting knocked into Harper. Alpha took advantage and hit their finisher for the victory to capture the tag team titles. Orton and Harper had a staredown after the match and Bray had to cool things down.

- Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Title. La Luchadora came out and distracted Lynch. Bliss had her arm dislocated from the Disarm Her but popped it back into place. Bliss hit a DDT to retain the title.

- Backstage, The Miz said he would only be interviewed by Renee Young. Young showed up and spoke with Miz. Dean Ambrose, dressed up like a security guard, appeared and attacked Miz.

- AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Title. AJ Styles got a huge pop from the crowd. Styles and Ziggler did a double team dive off the security wall onto Corbin through a table. With Corbin out of the picture, Styles and Ziggler traded big moves. Corbin hit the End of Days on AJ WHILE Ziggler hit the Zig Zag on Corbin. Styles pinned Ziggler after hitting Corbin with the phenomenal forearm to retain the WWE Title. John Cena came out after the match and shook hands with AJ.







