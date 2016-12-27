WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Original WM Plan For Lesnar; Goldberg Turns 50
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/27/2016 at 05:56 PM

- Dave Meltzer noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan for WrestleMania 33 was Brock Lesnar vs. Shane McMahon. This would explain why WWE did the angle at SummerSlam where Lesnar gave Shane the F5. Meltzer denied that Braun Strowman was being considered for Lesnar and that it was always Shane that was planned to be Lesnar's opponent.

Once Goldberg came back to WWE, Vince McMahon was convinced to change the match for WrestleMania and have Lesnar face Goldberg instead.

- Today is Goldberg's 50th birthday and Goldberg wrote about the milestone with the following:

"Can't thank everyone enough for the well wishes on my monumental 50th birthday....... just remember, 50's the new 30! Meet u at the gym!!!!! #WhosNext #every1isnext @wwe@GoldbergGarage #silverback"

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE Smackdown results for 12/27/16
  • Original WM Plan For Lesnar; Goldberg Turns 50
  • Cena Asked About Facing Undertaker
  • Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Schedule
  • Update On Lesnar/CM Punk's UFC Careers
  • Kenny Omega Comments On WWE's Monopoly
  • Latest On WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns
  • Rolling Stone's Top Ten Wrestlers Of 2016
  • Jim Ross Makes Prediction About AJ Styles
  • Ryback Blames Cena For Nexus Angle Ending
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]