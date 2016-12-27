WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Cena Asked About Facing Undertaker
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/27/2016 at 03:59 PM

John Cena recently spoke with ESPN.com about his career and more and here are the highlights...

On possible match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33:

"Undertaker certainly is a cornerstone of WWE, and just as I say to myself that I really would have liked to been able to get to know and certainly get in the ring with Andre the Giant, just because of all the respect and folklore that went around with Andre, I think The Undertaker has that same sort of respect and folklore around him. If you're asking if I'd want to be in a high-profile match with one of the most legendary superstars in the industry, my answer is yes."

On SmackDown Live:

"I've always said we need to put forth the best product we can, and it seems like we're doing our best to do that," said Cena. "It seems like the dynamic itself is changing. Many years ago, you could look at the brand essentially as a one-man show with one man leading the way and him being held up by a cast of supportive players. I think Attitude Era was a bit of a segue into this [modern era]. Now you see more of a multitiered show, where it's a lot of talented superstars being able to showcase their talents."

Click here for the full interview.







