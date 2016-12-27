WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Schedule
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/27/2016 at 02:33 PM

Brock Lesnar has been added to the March 12th WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden.

Lesnar is also scheduled to compete at the Live Event on February 4th in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 17th Live Event in Dallas, and March 10th Live Event in Buffalo. As of this writing, no opponent has been named for Lesnar on any of the shows he is advertised for.

It’s expected that WWE will announce Lesnar for even more dates heading into WrestleMania 33 season.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE Smackdown results for 12/27/16
  • Original WM Plan For Lesnar; Goldberg Turns 50
  • Cena Asked About Facing Undertaker
  • Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Schedule
  • Update On Lesnar/CM Punk's UFC Careers
  • Kenny Omega Comments On WWE's Monopoly
  • Latest On WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns
  • Rolling Stone's Top Ten Wrestlers Of 2016
  • Jim Ross Makes Prediction About AJ Styles
  • Ryback Blames Cena For Nexus Angle Ending
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]