  Update On Lesnar/CM Punk's UFC Careers
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/27/2016 at 01:50 PM

While speaking to TMZ, Dana White mentioned that he is on great terms with Brock Lesnar, but believes his days inside the Octagon are probably over.

“I think his career is winding down but he’s a freak of nature. Who knows … maybe he’ll give me a call and say he wants to do it again but I think he’s ready to ride off into the sunset.”

White was also asked about CM Punk and if he would return to try to redeem himself after his disastrous debut earlier this year. White says that he and Punk have not figured that out yet. When asked if he will have another fight in the UFC, White responded, “I don’t know.”









