  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest On WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/27/2016 at 12:23 PM

We previously reported that there has been backstage talk for Roman Reigns to go up against Braun Strowman at next year’s WWE WrestleMania 33 event for the WWE Universal Championship.

In an update to that report, we have been told that those plans are not exactly set in stone. The belief is that things can always change between now and The Rumble depending on the reaction Roman receives from the crowd and how well the company can push Strowman as a dominate WWE Superstar.

There is also speculation that if Roman does not leave The Rumble event as the WWE Universal Champion, that could be a strong indication that the company has decided to change their plans for both Superstars.

