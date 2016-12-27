WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Ryback Blames Cena For Nexus Angle Ending
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/27/2016 at 09:07 AM

While speaking on Conversations with the Big Guy, Ryback talked about the debut of The Nexus and revealed why the angle was ultimately dropped.

“None of us know what’s going to happen with our careers, but we know we’re going to be a faction called The Nexus. And for a lot of the WWE Universe, a lot of fans, they loved it. It was a great faction and it was underutilized.”

Ryback added, “[Wade Barrett] was the mental leader. I was the physical leader. I always kind of put it as that. Like, and I felt like that came across very well with the dynamic of the group that we had. And I felt like people got that. I felt like we both played our roles perfectly in that and that’s why, a big part of why that all worked, along with everybody else that added their [[contributions]. [Justin] Gabriel was the highflier and Gabriel was a huge part of it too, I feel and everybody was. Everybody had their role.”

According to Ryback, John Cena was the reason the angle was killed off because John did not like that eight talents were getting over naturally.

“It was not used properly mainly because of John Cena. f–king marks, that’s your headline for the f–king week. And it’s a fact across the board. Everybody knows it and he did not want that to go any further than what it was going to go passed because it was working, because it was eight guys getting over naturally. That’s why. God forbid guys get over naturally.”

Ryback continued, “that’s what happens when you get a noncompetitive athlete in the top position who’s not used to competing in real life. That’s what happens.”

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Schedule
  • Update On Lesnar/CM Punk's UFC Careers
  • Kenny Omega Comments On WWE's Monopoly
  • Latest On WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns
  • Rolling Stone's Top Ten Wrestlers Of 2016
  • Jim Ross Makes Prediction About AJ Styles
  • Ryback Blames Cena For Nexus Angle Ending
  • Cody Rhodes upset with RAW segment
  • WWE RAW results for 12/26/16
  • Lilian Garcia's Father Passes Away
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Roadblock 2016 on December 18th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2016 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]