  NoDQ.com > WWE > Cody Rhodes upset with RAW segment
Posted by Aaron Rift on 12/26/2016 at 10:02 PM

On this week's RAW, Bayley gave Goldust a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear for Christmas. Anderson/Gallows showed up and Anderson ripped off the bear's head. Cody Rhodes reacted to the segment on RAW with the following tweet:










