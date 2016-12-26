WWE RAW results for 12/26/16

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 12/26/2016 at 07:51 PM

- Stephanie McMahon came out to open the show. The crowd quickly chanted for CM Punk and Stephanie brought up Punk's loss at the UFC PPV. Seth Rollins came out and asked about Triple H. Stephanie said her husband is more of a champion than Rollins ever will be. Rollins said he knew HHH wasn't in the building and wanted a match with Braun Strowman. Roman Reigns came out. Reigns wanted Strowman but Rollins said to go into the back of the line. Reigns and Rollins agreed to go after Strowman Shield-style. Stephanie teased a Shield reunion but then said it wasn't going to happen. Stephanie made Rollins vs. Strowman and Reigns vs. an opponent of her choosing.

- Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The New Day in a rematch for the tag team titles. New Day changed things up by having Kofi and Xavier work the match with Big E on the outside. Sheamus hit the brogue kick on Xavier to get the win for his team.

- Backstage, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens tried to get Braun Strowman angry at Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns by making up things that Rollins and Reigns said about Strowman.

- Backstage, Bayley gave Goldust a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear for Christmas. Anderson/Gallows showed up and Anderson ripped off the bear's head.

- Nia Jax destroyed an enhancement talent that was wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt.

- Backstage, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens chatted with Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie made Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the U.S. Title as the RAW main event.

- Bayley came out for a promo about becoming #1 contender for the Women's Title. She was quickly interrupted by Charlotte. Charlotte called Bayley a child. Charlotte then showed footage from last week's RAW where she got her shoulder up before the three count. Charlotte said she got a lawyer and Bayley's victory was expunged from the record books. Charlotte did agree to another match with Bayley but Dana Brooke would be the referee.

- Charlotte vs. Bayley with Dana Brooke as the referee. Bayley took out Dana with a Bayley to Belly and an actual referee came out to call the match. Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly on Charlotte but Dana pulled the regular referee out. Charlotte rolled up Bayley and put her foot on the ropes with Dana counting to get the win.

- Backstage, Stephanie made Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a last man standing match for next week's RAW.

- Neville vs. TJ Perkins. Neville won via pinfall by grabbing the tights. After the match, Neville ripped on the American fans for making fun of his accent. Neville said he will beat Rich Swann on tomorrow night's 205 Live.

- Enzo and Cass came out for a promo with Enzo being in a wheelchair. Rusev came out with Jinder Mahal. Enzo got out of his wheelchair to attack Jinder. Cass knocked Rusev out of the ring and Cass helped Enzo take out Jinder.

- Darren Young and Bo Dallas vs. the Shining Stars barely got started when Braun Strowman came out and destroyed everyone.

- Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman. Rollins kept doing various moves to get Strowman off his feet but it didn't work. Sami Zayn ended up jumping Braun Strowman to cause a DQ. Strowman recovered and Zayn ran away. Jericho then showed up and hit two codebreakers on Rollins.

- Anderson and Gallows vs. The Shining Stars. Anderson pinned Goldust with a rollup.

- Rich Swann vs. Daivari. Swann picked up the quick win and cut a promo on Neville after the match. He called Neville a royal sour puss. Neville attacked Swann from behind. Neville hit the Red Arrow on Swann.

- Backstage, Jack Gallagher challenged Daivari to a duel on 205 Live.

- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the US Title. Early in the match, Chris Jericho came down to distract Reigns. Seth Rollins came out to even the odds and Reigns got the win with the spear. After the match, Rollins hit the pedigree on Owens and Reigns hit the spear on Jericho.







